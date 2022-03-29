It’s high time the government clears the air on immigration policy

For far too long now, South Africa’s vague stance on migration has been allowed, creating confusion and frustration for both foreigners and locals. The past weekend saw yet another protest. This time at the Johannesburg Central Police Station where Operation Dudula’s figurehead, Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli, was detained. These protests have the potential to grow into violence if not dealt with correctly. Mohlauli received plenty of support at his court appearance on Monday. We agree with political analyst Ralph Mathekga, who says the time has come to deal with the issue once and for all. Mathekga said: “It is up to...

He added: “But even as a country, we have not done so much when it comes to making sure we deal with the question of immigration, and have a clear policy.”

The issue is not going to disappear. It’s going to take careful consideration and discussions by all shareholders to come up with a solution.

At the moment, our immigration policy is as clear as mud. President Cyril Ramaphosa, it’s time to do something about it before it is too late.