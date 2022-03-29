Editorial staff
It’s high time the government clears the air on immigration policy

The issue is not going to disappear. It’s going to take careful consideration and discussions by all shareholders to come up with a solution.

For far too long now, South Africa’s vague stance on migration has been allowed, creating confusion and frustration for both foreigners and locals. The past weekend saw yet another protest. This time at the Johannesburg Central Police Station where Operation Dudula’s figurehead, Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli, was detained. These protests have the potential to grow into violence if not dealt with correctly. Mohlauli received plenty of support at his court appearance on Monday. We agree with political analyst Ralph Mathekga, who says the time has come to deal with the issue once and for all. Mathekga said: “It is up to...

