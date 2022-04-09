Letters remind us to seize the day

The tragedy of Covid has devastated families across the globe, their suffering made infinitely worse by the fact that many were unable to say their final goodbyes physically to their loved ones because of the danger of infection. That was the case with Brazilian music fan Karlo Schneider, who died over a year ago, aged just 40. He planned to leave messages in his beloved Beatles albums for his daughter when she turned 15. But he was forced to sell most of his record collection when Covid hard times hit and he lost his job. ALSO READ: Indian shop owner...

The tragedy of Covid has devastated families across the globe, their suffering made infinitely worse by the fact that many were unable to say their final goodbyes physically to their loved ones because of the danger of infection.

That was the case with Brazilian music fan Karlo Schneider, who died over a year ago, aged just 40.

He planned to leave messages in his beloved Beatles albums for his daughter when she turned 15.

But he was forced to sell most of his record collection when Covid hard times hit and he lost his job.

The messages would have been lost, were it not for Beatles fans and friends who put out an SOS.

The album containing the messages was found by a man who lost a son to Covid and was suffering from depression.

The Schneiders’ daughter, Barbara, said reading the messages, she felt like having her dad back with her for a brief moment.

The touching tale is a reminder of the enduring power of love – but the fleeting existence of life itself.

Seize the day – you never know how many more days you may have left. And try to leave behind something for others to remember you by.

