Ramaphosa must act against Zuma-ites in ANC

The election of corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as chair of the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal region is a significant setback for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to clean up the organisation.

Many ordinary people and political commentators have focused on the reality that, when it comes to the ANC, the looters within its ranks not only seemingly go unpunished, they often apparently get rewarded or promoted.

While it is true that Gumede and many others in the ANC hierarchy who have been accused of corruption have yet to be convicted – which is not so much as an indication of their innocence as an indictment on our tortoise-like prosecution system – the reality is that she, in merely standing for election, is cocking a snook at Ramaphosa and the party’s decision that those accused of malfeasance should step aside to allow justice to take its course.

That may just be an attempt to hold on to her lucrative position at the feeding trough, but it is more likely to signal the beginning of an move to face down Ramaphosa by all of those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma.

This coalition of the wounded includes former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Zuma confidante and former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

It is also not coincidental that the Zuma-ites want to use KZN as the platform from which to launch another attempt to challenge Ramaphosa.

The failed insurrection of July last year emanated from the province and contained more than a few elements of ethnic mobilisation, according to Ramaphosa.

While there may be people from outside the province, like Magashule, hanging on, most of the Zuma faction is from KZN.

If Ramaphosa is to neutralise the faction and the growing spectre of tribalism, he will have to act swiftly and decisively.