Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
17 May 2022
5:45 am
Editorials

We are breeding an angry generation of unemployed and underemployed youth

This is a warning about the lack of opportunities for all young people.

Natalie Pedreiro is battling but keeps a positive attitude. Photo: Hein Kaiser
When Natalie Pedreiro, 19, who works at a Linksfield coffee shop as a waitress, describes her life, it’s a sad indictment of a broken country with soaring unemployment rate. She sent out hundreds of CVs and the response was the same: Sorry, not enough experience. She had a job – as a carer at a preschool – but lost it because of Covid. She is the first to acknowledge that she is fortunate to have connections to get the coffee shop job and to have the family she can stay with and who can transport her to and from work....

