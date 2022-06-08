Editorial staff
Arrests in Dubai are loud warning

There have to be solid charges on which to extradite them from the United Arab Emirates – and then to try them in South Africa.

Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta are reportedly in the UAE.
Isn’t President Cyril Ramaphosa fortunate? Just as the heat is being cranked up on him over the theft at his game farm – and the host of unanswered questions about it – two of the fugitive Gupta brothers get arrested in Dubai. That’s a diversion for the curious public, if we ever saw one. Yet both the burglary and arrests are facts – both happened and so cannot be ignored. So, much as Ramaphosa’s opponents might like to question the timing of the arrest announcement, the fact remains that, however it was triggered, two of our most wanted state capture...

