Scrap e-tolls already so we can move on

If the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) received money for each time there was a promise that the e-tolls saga would finally be sorted, it probably would be making a profit on the controversial system.

We’ve heard it so many times before, so forgive us when we take the latest announcement, that a decision on e-tolls will probably be taken in October, with a pinch of salt.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will make a decision on e-tolls either during or before his medium-term budget policy statement.

However, despite the promised decision looming, Sanral has now said it plans to issue a new tender for the open road tolling system on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

This is despite Sanral acting CEO Lehlohonolo Memeza revealing that there was an average 17.7% e-toll payment compliance rate on GFIP in the first six months of 2022.

Sanral insists its aim is to get these tenders advertised, evaluated and adjudicated for recommendation to its board and to award these tenders within four months.

This follows last month’s announcement that Sanral had appointed the Development Bank of Southern Africa to act as the agency’s infrastructure procurement and delivery management support on the five strategic projects whose tenders, collectively valued at R17.47 billion, were cancelled in May.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said: “If you look at the [Public Finance Management Act] and the rules and laws, they are breaking every rule under the sun.

“But the reality is that I don’t know who is going to tender for a scheme that is going to be cancelled.”

Since its inception in 2013, e-tolls has been met with resistance from road users.

Calls by most to have the system scrapped altogether has been a long-standing mantra by motorists.

A promise from government since 2019 on the future has proved to be merely cheap words.

Enough already. Scrap e-tolls, so we can move on.