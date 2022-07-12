Editorial staff
Scrap e-tolls already so we can move on

Since its inception in 2013, e-tolls has been met with resistance from road users.

An E-toll gantry is seen along the N1 near Roodepoort on 28 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
If the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) received money for each time there was a promise that the e-tolls saga would finally be sorted, it probably would be making a profit on the controversial system. We’ve heard it so many times before, so forgive us when we take the latest announcement, that a decision on e-tolls will probably be taken in October, with a pinch of salt. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will make a decision on e-tolls either during or before his medium-term budget policy statement. ALSO READ: Govt had plans to raise money...

