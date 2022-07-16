Editorial staff
Editorials

The middle way is privatising Eskom

A controlled privatisation could bring investment and global best practice to Eskom in return for reasonable profits.

Solar power at Komati Power Station that Eskom is embarking on 26 August 2021 in Middlesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath
You have to wonder, sometimes, if the ANC gets its policy plans straight from the Mad Hatter’s tea party. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s idea for dealing with our worst collapsing state-owned enterprise, Eskom? Build another one like it, also controlled by the government. Unsurprisingly, he flighted the scheme at the SA Communist Party’s 15th annual national congress, playing to the gallery for an audience which is still living in the last century when it comes to ideology and its understanding of modern economic realities. State enterprises worked quite well in the Soviet Union of Joseph Stalin… because he shot anyone who...

