12 Aug 2022
We need to fashion our own solutions since SA leaders won’t show us the way

Of course, nowhere is the lack of leadership more apparent than in the office of our president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa can be seen on the steps of Parliament ahead of his 2020 State of The Nation Address (Sona) on 13 February 2020, Cape Town. Picture: Jacques Nelles
When we spoke to political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, recently, about the crisis in ActionSA, he had some interesting observations about the current state of society in South Africa. If indeed there is a leadership crisis within Herman Mashaba’s party, the broader issue for all South Africans is that there is, generally, a lack of leadership at all levels of society. ALSO READ: Cyril’s fall from grace exposes South Africa’s leadership vacuum One example he cited was that of teachers in township schools, who send their children to suburban schools because they “have no confidence in...

