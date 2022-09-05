SA must unite behind the Boks ahead of Argentina clash

The Springboks are back, which makes the start of the week all that sweeter for South African supporters. The world champions bounced back from disappointing losses at Ellis Park and Adelaide in the Rugby Championship last month to beat Australia 24-8 in Sydney on Saturday – the first time they have beaten the Wallabies in their backyard in nine years. WATCH: Etzebeth and Bok team-mates share a beer with Wallabies after Sydney battle After a promising start to their Rugby Championship a month ago with a convincing victory over the All Blacks in Mbombela, the Springboks crashed to two successive...

The Springboks are back, which makes the start of the week all that sweeter for South African supporters.

The world champions bounced back from disappointing losses at Ellis Park and Adelaide in the Rugby Championship last month to beat Australia 24-8 in Sydney on Saturday – the first time they have beaten the Wallabies in their backyard in nine years.

After a promising start to their Rugby Championship a month ago with a convincing victory over the All Blacks in Mbombela, the Springboks crashed to two successive defeats to New Zealand and Australia, putting huge pressure on the squad heading into Saturday’s match in Sydney.

But they responded to the pressure, putting in a wonderful, polished performance in a niggly affair that saw tempers flaring from both sides and ended in a brawl in the closing moments of the Test.

With each team left with two matches to play in the Rugby Championship , the competition is poised for an exciting climax.

All four teams have won two matches and lost two matches, with the All Blacks at the top of the standings with 10 points.

Australia, South Africa and Argentina all have nine points, with the Springboks travelling to face the Pumas in Buenos Aires in two weeks time, followed by their final match against the same opponents in Durban a week later.

The Wallabies host the All Blacks in Melbourne next Thursday before travelling to Auckland to face New Zealand in their last fixture.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who led from the front, said: “I would like to thank the people back home for backing us. It has been a tough week for us a team, and we understand that our fans were hurting too, so I’d like to thank them for sticking with us. We are grateful to the supporters back home and in Australia.”

The Springboks will need even more support over the next few weeks if they are to finish the competition with two wins, and a possible chance of winning the title.

But for the time being, the Springboks and their supporters can just enjoy the moment.