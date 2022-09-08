Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
8 Sep 2022
4:50 am
Editorials

Terrorism laws can erode rights

Editorial staff

AfriForum campaign officer Ernst van Zyl voiced his concerns that possible restrictions on constitutionally guaranteed freedoms are not only illegal, but also unnecessary.

Terrorism laws can erode rights
Picture: iStock
South Africa’s apartheid history – when many opponents of the government were branded as “terrorists” – means that any discussion now of what constitutes terrorism or a threat to national security is bound to be fraught. And some interesting points have been raised in the debate before parliament on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill. AfriForum campaign officer Ernst van Zyl voiced his concerns that possible restrictions on constitutionally guaranteed freedoms are not only illegal, but also unnecessary. In explaining why the law is needed, he said the state has not identified why certain...

Read more on these topics