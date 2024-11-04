Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

4 Nov 2024

05:15 am

People’s lives on the line as SOE is milked

Air traffic services have collapsed through neglect and incompetence.

Air traffic services collapsed Air Traffic and Navigation Systems (ATNS)

Picture: iStock

If you are so inclined or ever in a position to do so, here is a fool-proof recipe for milking a state-owned enterprise (SOE).

It has been used multiple times by the ANC’s deployees since 1994, so it must work:

1. Be an ANC member in good standing. Know the top brass and the Deployment Committee;

2. Choose an entity which has a big, taxpayer-supplied budget;

3. Ensconce yourself as CEO, playing the race or gender card if anyone questions your qualifications;

4. Bring in all your mates who have previous experience in overpaid parastatal jobs, particularly if they failed at them;

5. Appoint them to key positions in the organisation, forcing out incumbents, perhaps in the name of “transformation”;

6. Create extra posts if there are not enough;

7. Inflate the salaries of all those posts;

8. When your comrades can’t do the job, bring in consultants at hugely inflated costs; and

9. If anyone complains, pull out your cards (see above).

ALSO READ: Air traffic control alarm: Risks in SA’s understaffing, outdated or unmaintained equipment

According to whistle-blowers at the Air Traffic and Navigation Systems (ATNS), this is exactly what has happened at this body… and it has led to the collapse of air traffic services through neglect and incompetence.

This means, at the minimum, huge flight disruptions because internationally required flight procedures, especially those for instrument landings, cannot be implemented.

Because of this, airports such as George and East London have had to be closed when bad weather means flights cannot rely on Visual Flight Rules. It has meant passenger planes having to “go around” or divert to other airports, costing millions of rands in fuel, a huge inconvenience to travellers, as well as the increase of risk in such flight conditions.

As we have seen, when SOEs are “captured” there can be billion in losses. But with ATNS, people’s lives are on the line.

NOW READ: Critical issues in South Africa’s air traffic control

Read more on these topics

aviation Editorials State-owned enterprise (SOEs)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Mark Lifman shot dead in George
News ‘We are coming for you’ – Simelane signs MOU to restrict credit for child maintenance defaulters
News Paul Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission – report
Crime Number of illegal miners who have resurfaced in Orkney rises to 565
News Allegations of police officials’ ties to taxi industry spark calls for investigation

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES