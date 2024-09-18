South Africa’s children deserve better

We surely need to do better when it comes to South Africa's education system. Our children deserve better.

When you realise roughly only six out of 10 pupils who started Grade 1 in 2013 will actually sit down to write the matric examinations next month, you know you have a crisis on your hands.

That’s exactly what will happen when the class of 2024 write their final exams from 21 October.

Even though more matrics will be writing this year than in 2023, there will be 479 000 less pupils writing than those who started school in 2013.

Young deaths, teen pregnancies, transferring to technical and vocational education and training institutions (nothing wrong with this – in fact, it should be encouraged) and repeating grades are some examples why these numbers are low.

It’s not something we don’t know.

It’s been a struggle for parents, teachers and pupils for many years with the question of how to reduce high school dropouts each year high on the agenda.

Many children each day face massive challenges.

Overcrowding, particularly in primary school, is a huge factor.

Travelling lengthy distances to school is another, as is having sufficient buildings to create an environment conducive to learning.

Ineffective teaching is also a reality, especially when it comes to the basic skills of reading and writing, often leading to poor comprehension.

We are certainly not blaming the majority of the teachers, who face the near impossible task of spreading their attention among so many pupils.

They spend hours, sadly with poor pay, making sure the children have their best chance to finish school.

It’s a national issue – and something government needs to address.

Our unemployment levels are unacceptable. Not giving our youth the tools they need to go forward in life will just make this worse.

