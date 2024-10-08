Stopping the youth unemployment time bomb with the Last Mile project

Gauteng’s Last Mile project helps youth escape unemployment by providing free motorbike licences and delivery business training, giving them hope for a better future.

Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb.

That’s why it’s common that those who have completed their studies sit at home or on street corners and, oftentimes, compete for the same opportunities with those who have no qualifications.

Most of the youth are frustrated and are looking for economic breakthroughs. This has led some of them to resort to a life of crime and drugs to escape their hopeless situation.

Hence, efforts to address youth unemployment should be applauded.

One such initiative was launched by the Gauteng government, which couldn’t just turn a blind eye.

Through the Gauteng department of economic development, young people have been prioritised in a project known as Last Mile. It was launched in August last year.

ALSO READ: ‘Government initiatives alone can’t address SA’s unemployment rate’

The province has realised that there are a lot of opportunities in the delivery business as most people in Gauteng have made it a norm to have everything delivered to their doorstep.

But the problem has been that individuals have not been able to get involved in that industry due to various factors.

Project Last Mile has sought to make it easy for the youth to actively participate in the industry.

To make it possible, the youth have been given the privilege – for free – to do motorbike learner and driving licences that are crucial to operate in the industry.

From this week, about 50 young people around Mamelodi, Pretoria, will start five-months’ training to be entrepreneurs.

The National Youth Development Agency will also procure motorbikes for those who complete the Last Mile programme.

ALSO READ: A business plan idea competition for aspiring entrepreneurs

All this will make it easy for young people in the townships to start working in the delivery industry without being stressed about how they will buy their own motorbikes.

Through the Last Mile project, the youth have the opportunity to be self-employed.

They will be able to put food on the table, work according to their own schedule and some can progress further to operate a fleet of delivery motorbikes.

Many, if they utilise this opportunity, will be assisted to sign up to the relevant platforms that South Africans use to get their goods delivered.

Hopefully, this will go some way towards stopping the ticking time bomb called youth unemployment from exploding.