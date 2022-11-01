The flipside of car guards

News » Opinion
Danie Toerien
Of all the irritations, car guards rank among my top 10. No matter where I park, there is inevitably someone wearing a bright yellow bib demanding eye contact the moment I open my door. Most are friendly, but then there are also those who are rather forceful.
I can’t help myself, but I generally lose it when they ask if they should look after my vehicle. I don’t pitch up at work every day and first ask my boss whether I must do my duties. If it is someone’s job to look after cars, surely that is what they must do – without asking permission.
Yes, I get the fact that they don’t earn a salary and rely on the generosity of vehicle owners for their survival, so it does place them in a rather precarious position.
ALSO READ: Government needs to show mettle over metal and ban the sale of scrap
But what happens if they ask, and I say no? Does that mean they will turn a blind eye if someone steals my car? And on the flipside, if I say yes, keep an eye on it, are they then contractually bound to look after my vehicle? Can I sue them if something happens to my car while under their care?
We all know that car insurance is not cheap. Apart from insuring my car, I also pay a monthly fee for a tracking device. I honestly can’t afford to hand out more cash every time I stop somewhere. Even worse is when I pay for “safe” parking and then still find the bibbed beggar rubbing his hands while I’m barely out from behind the steering wheel.
Of course, there are times when I demand extra security for my vehicle – especially if the parking area looks a tad dodgy or I have valuables in the car.
Last weekend in Cape Town, I was responsible for the family and their luggage. We decided to go for lunch in Strand before flying back to Joburg, so I was rather pleased to see the yellow bib hobble in my direction.
ALSO READ: The high price of a warm bed
He asked and I answered – a verbal contract was sealed with a fist-pump. After lunch, while rummaging through my wallet, the guard cleared his throat, ensuring my attention. “I prefer a card payment,” he said, whipping out his Yoco machine, “because it’s not safe carrying cash around here.”