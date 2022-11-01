Danie Toerien
2 minute read
1 Nov 2022
4:03 am
Opinion

The flipside of car guards

Danie Toerien

What happens if they ask, and I say no? Does that mean they will turn a blind eye if someone steals my car?

The flipside of car guards
Picture: iStock
Of all the irritations, car guards rank among my top 10. No matter where I park, there is inevitably someone wearing a bright yellow bib demanding eye contact the moment I open my door. Most are friendly, but then there are also those who are rather forceful. I can’t help myself, but I generally lose it when they ask if they should look after my vehicle. I don’t pitch up at work every day and first ask my boss whether I must do my duties. If it is someone’s job to look after cars, surely that is what they must...