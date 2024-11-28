Threatening spaza shop owners isn’t right

Calm solutions are essential amid the food poisoning crisis—prioritising safety, fair regulations, and avoiding xenophobia is key.

Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance Lebogang Maile outside the home of the family of a 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboyi, who died in a suspected food poisoning incident at Alexandra in Johannesburg, 4 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The last thing we need in the rapidly growing food poisoning crisis is the spread of misinformation and fearmongering.

More than 20 children have died after consuming contaminated food in recent months. It’s largely been blamed on food being bought from undocumented spaza shops, operated by illegal foreigners.

The crisis prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to warn spaza shop owners that if they do not register their businesses, action will be taken.

Ramaphosa encouraged small entrepreneurs to register their businesses within a prescribed timeframe.

However, there have also been concerning calls about certain Gauteng municipalities insisting foreign nationals who want to register spaza shops must put down a R5 million investment.

Immigration lawyer Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi questioned the constitutionality of the proposal, saying it was “unlawful” and “unfair”.

The law specialist said “a R5 million investment was specifically for individuals applying for a business visa under the Immigration Act, which ensured significant foreign investment”.

She said: “If business owners already possess valid visas or permits that authorise them to operate a business, they are not required to meet this investment threshold.

“Asylum seekers and refugees with valid permits are exempt. They can operate legally without a business visa. These permits already allow them to work, study, or run a business without meeting the R5 million threshold.”

She added: “Health standards and business registration are about public safety and compliance, not immigration requirements or investment thresholds.”

In the midst of the crisis we need calm heads and viable solutions.

Registering these businesses is a start. Making sure no shortcuts are taken is also a step in the right direction.

However, threatening spaza owners with exorbitant investment fees and fuelling xenophobia is not the way to go.

