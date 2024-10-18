Two-pot plunder shows up struggle

The R21 billion in two-pot withdrawals shows South Africans are struggling to keep their heads above water financially.

So far, the amount of money withdrawn by South Africans under the provisions of the two-pot retirement system has shot past R21 billion and expectations are that the final figure could well be double that, or more.

This shows that South Africans – those fortunate enough to have accumulated some retirement funding, whether or not they are still in employment – are struggling to keep their heads above water financially.

If they were comfortable, they would not have to “rob Peter to pay Paul” by removing a portion of their retirement funds to use in the here and now.

That means, no matter the spin put on it, there will be less money left to cater for the hoped-for “golden years” at the end of a working career.

As we report today, however, the two-pot plunder is seeing money being put towards the everyday expenses of life, from paying school fees to settling credit card and other debt.

This shows that whatever many people are earning, it is not enough to enable them to live.

On the other hand, cynics might say the money being used to bail out leaky family financial boats also shows that we are not very good at managing our money. We buy luxuries we don’t need – often through credit – and which push the necessities of life to the side.

That “live for today” attitude is not unexpected in a society which still manifests its original mining town mentality… never mind the impact of colonialism and apartheid.

Better education in financial basics is essential and we think programmes such as the “maths literacy” curriculum in schools should be expanded and introduced much earlier into pupils’ lives.

We all need to be more careful with money. Success, it could be argued, is built on saving, not spending.

