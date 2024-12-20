Unused state properties to drive jobs and investment

South Africa’s new approach to public assets—transforming disused buildings into opportunities—proves synergy is key to progress and prosperity.

Because it is a DA minister in the government of national unity (GNU), Dean Macpherson, doing it, there will no doubt be complaints from the GNU’s enemies that the plan to release unused state properties to the private sector for development amounts to selling out to the capitalists.

Yet, we think the plan – detailed in a historic memorandum of understanding to use public assets for the public good signed by Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Macpherson, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Martin Meyer and eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba – makes a lot of sense.

The idea will be rolled out to municipalities in Gauteng and the Western Cape later.

It envisages unused or derelict government buildings being redeveloped in partnership with the private sector – which will not only provide a source of investment and consequent job creation, but will also prevent these properties from becoming haunts for criminals.

This initiative is the other end of the grandiose infrastructure plans sketched so many times in public speeches by President Cyril Ramaphosa – but it is eminently more achievable, because it will utilise existing premises rather than having to build from scratch.

The programme should also show that our country’s future will be built on cooperation, not conflict.