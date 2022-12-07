Vote against Ramaphosa will be foolish

Editorial staff

Time, the old saying goes, heals all wounds. And, while time might not ever heal the bitter pain of the splits in the ANC, it is on the side of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he deals with the fallout from the Phala Phala report.

That is because the longer matters are dragged out, the less sting the original report findings will have. Last Friday was a frenetic and emotional day, not only in ANC ranks, but across the country as the rumours flew thick and fast about a possible Ramaphosa resignation in the wake of the release of the section 89 report the previous evening.

The markets reacted negatively and the rand tanked as experts predicted that, if he left office, the way would be open for a resumption of the weapons-grade looting which characterised the state capture years.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa now powerless against corrupt officials, says Steenhuisen on Phala Phala saga

Attempts by some of Ramaphosa’s enemies (and erstwhile friends) to steamroller events and pressure him into resigning by convening a meeting of the national executive committee, were effectively neutered by the postponement of that meeting.

The intervening period allowed calm to return to the ANC and the Ramaphosa camp to gather its wits, regroup and go on the counter-attack.

The results were seen clearly on Monday night, when it was announced that MPs would be instructed to vote against adoption of the report.

Ramaphosa got even more breathing room, when the National Assembly postponed the debate and vote on the report until next Tuesday, just days before the ANC’s elective conference.

Going by the tsunami of branch nominations Ramaphosa received for the position of ANC president, it is clear that his grouping has considerable organisational muscle.

ALSO READ: Man named in Phala Phala report ‘not aware’ buffalo belonged to Ramaphosa

And, the more time goes on, the more they look like winning. It will be a brave – or foolish – ANC MP who votes to defy the party.