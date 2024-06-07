War – when will we ever learn?

Biden rightly warns of global democracy's risk amid conflicts like Russia-Ukraine, Gaza, and China-Taiwan tensions.

Douglas C-47 aircraft fly over as US President Joe Biden, US First Lady Jill Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walk past flag-bearers during the US ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6, 2024.

US President Joe Biden was not wrong when, on the 80th anniversary of D-day, he warned democracy around the world was at risk.

With the war involving Russia and Ukraine and the current conflict in Gaza seeing the loss of many lives, and tension building between China and Taiwan, we are a world at war.

We don’t even mention all the other conflicts that affect so many other countries on a daily basis.

Biden said: “We’re living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than at any point since the end of World War II. Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today.”

He added: “Real alliances make us stronger – a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget.”

Leaders from across the world yesterday paid tribute to the thousands of Allied troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy in northern France on 6 June, 1944.

D-day helped bring about the end of World War II against Nazi Germany.

King Charles III, while at the British memorial at Ver-sur-Mer that overlooks Gold Beach, said: “Free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny. Let us pray such sacrifice need never be made again.”

Sadly, as German philosopher Georg Hegel said: “The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history.”