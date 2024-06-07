Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

7 Jun 2024

04:30 am

War – when will we ever learn?

Biden rightly warns of global democracy's risk amid conflicts like Russia-Ukraine, Gaza, and China-Taiwan tensions.

Douglas C-47 aircraft fly over as US President Joe Biden (2nd R), US First Lady Jill Biden (R), France’s President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) walk past flag-bearers during the US ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II “D-Day” Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6, 2024. – The D-Day ceremonies on June 6 this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of ‘Operation Overlord’, a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

US President Joe Biden was not wrong when, on the 80th anniversary of D-day, he warned democracy around the world was at risk.

With the war involving Russia and Ukraine and the current conflict in Gaza seeing the loss of many lives, and tension building between China and Taiwan, we are a world at war.

We don’t even mention all the other conflicts that affect so many other countries on a daily basis.

Biden said: “We’re living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than at any point since the end of World War II. Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today.”

He added: “Real alliances make us stronger – a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget.”

ALSO READ: ‘Unhinged,’ ‘crooked’: Trump and Biden trade campaign trail barbs

Leaders from across the world yesterday paid tribute to the thousands of Allied troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy in northern France on 6 June, 1944.

D-day helped bring about the end of World War II against Nazi Germany.

King Charles III, while at the British memorial at Ver-sur-Mer that overlooks Gold Beach, said: “Free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny. Let us pray such sacrifice need never be made again.”

Sadly, as German philosopher Georg Hegel said: “The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history.”

Read more on these topics

China Gaza Joe Biden Russia Ukraine Taiwan

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts PA says court judgment ‘not accurate’ after Gayton McKenzie ordered to co-operate with corruption probe
News Courtroom chronicles: Thabo Bester spills beans on legal rollercoaster ride
Politics Corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister
Local News Community Chat: Why is the service at municipal centres so bad?
News Public protector probe confirms inadequate GBV measures by justice department

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES