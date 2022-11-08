Metro FM newsreader Pearl Shongwe dies

Citizen Reporter

Metro FM and Daily Thetha anchor Pearl Shongwe has passed on.

According to several media reports, the 35-year-old’s body was discovered in her home on Tuesday by her neighbours, with no injuries no injuries reported.

Neighbouring Forum

A WhatsApp message from a neighbouring forum posted on Twitter reads: “We regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her Unit. The family of the resident has been notified and is at The Polofields presently.

“You may notice police, ambulance and coroner vehicles in the Estate during the day. Please do not be alarmed as they are attending to the situation. Currently, there is no reason for concern.”

Career highlights

Born in Soweto, the television presenter, newsreader was also a Miss Soweto 2011 finalist.

Her career in broadcasting kicked off in 2010 when she worked for youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter, alongside youth pioneer and DJ, Mo Flava, for over two years.

She also went on to work as a floor MC at Silverstar Casino, where she learnt the art of connecting with audiences.

With sport as one of her passions, she worked with SABC Sport as a reporter and voice artist to their flagship programs, including a children sport show, ‘Sports Buzz’.

Tributes

South Africans have taken to social media to send their condolences since her passing, with @rational_youth writing: “The rational youth movement is saddened by the passing of Pearl Shongwe who had a beautiful and inspiring voice. We send deepest condolences to the family and colleagues.”

@Kokeletso.L said: “So sad to learn about Pearl Shongwe’s passing man! Life is fragile and fleeting! What a talent? What a beautiful mind? May her soul rest in peace! Condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and supporters!”

