Post office scam: Beware of fake Sapo emails requesting parcel fees

SAgovnews

The South African Post Office (Sapo) warned customers of scam emails requesting outstanding customs fees for parcels to be paid for online.

The scam attempts to phish users’ banking details. Here’s what you need to know.

Latest Post Office scam

Fake parcel collection emails

Sapo said on Monday: “Members of the public receive an email stating that a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding”.

“The notice entices them to click on a link that leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel”.

If there are customs fees payable on a parcel posted from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp users warned of new scam to steal personal accounts

Sapo’s parcel collection process

“The Post Office gives customers the opportunity to check a parcel before they officially take it into possession; therefore [Sapo} doesn’t require the payment of any fees before collection.

“[Sapo] normally sends an SMS when a parcel is ready for collection and never requests an EFT or online payment before a parcel is collected”, Sapo said.

“Any request for an electronic payment should be viewed as a scam”, the statement concluded.

ALSO READ: Don’t compromise your info with these fake Sassa vacancies

How to identify Post Office scams

Emails sent from the Post Office are identifiable by ‘@postoffice.co.za’. The scam emails are sent from different servers.

The email includes a parcel number starting with the letters ZA, which was not generated by the Post Office.

When tracked on the Sapo website, the parcel number does not give any result. When members of the public receive the notice, they should delete it immediately.

The Post Office encourages members of the public with any information about postal crimes to contact its toll-free crime hotline on 0800 020 070

Uploaded by Cheryl Kahla.