News

Home » News

Avatar photo

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

19 Sep 2023

09:32 pm

Ramaphosa calls out wealthy nations for prioritising war over ‘basic needs of people’

Ramaphosa also lamented the continued sanctions against Cuba and Zimbabwe, which 'are imposing untold suffering on ordinary Zimbabweans'.

Ramaphosa calls out wealthy nations for prioritising war over poverty

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called out wealthy nations for “spending so much” on war, but failed to “support action that needs to be taken to meet the most basic needs of billions of people”.

Ramaphosa addressed the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.

Despite a commitment by nations 78 years ago to save future generations from the suffering of war, humanity still finds itself confronted by war, conflict, hunger and disease today, he said.

“Solidarity and trust between states is being eroded. Inequality, poverty and unemployment are deepening.”

ALSO READ: US bill to counter ‘malign’ Russian activities could badly affect Africa, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s call for peaceful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, calling on countries to refrain from actions that fuel the conflict further.

“As we confront other conflicts in several parts of the world, including on our continent Africa, we need to be investing in prevention and peacebuilding.”

Ramaphosa on wealthy nations and Africa

Ramaphosa also lamented the continued sanctions against Cuba and Zimbabwe, which “are imposing untold suffering on ordinary Zimbabweans”.

“As many people around the world are confronted by hunger and want the essential human qualities of cooperation and solidarity must be evident in the actions we take to bridge the divide between wealthy and poor,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Compensation for harm done’ – Ramaphosa calls on rich nations to help with climate actions

“In particular, we support the call to tackle debt and debt distress, to massively scale up affordable long-term financing to $500 billion a year, and to expand contingency financing to countries in need.

“It is a grave indictment of this international community that we can spend so much on war, but we cannot support action that needs to be taken to meet the most basic needs of billions of people.”

Where are the women of the world?

Ramaphosa, accompanied by an all-women delegation to this year’s General Assembly, also called on other countries to give women equal opportunities.

“Social and economic progress will not be possible unless we end gender discrimination. We must ensure that there is equal access for women to health care, education and economic opportunities. We must pay particular attention to the provision of adequate health services to every woman, child and adolescent,” he said.

ALSO READ: Climate change will force up to 113m people to relocate within Africa by 2050

“By doing so, we will fundamentally improve the health and well-being of all. The empowerment of women must be central to the actions we now take towards the realisation of Agenda 2030.

“Where are the women of the world? They have every right to be here, representing the views and interests of women around the world.”

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Russia united nations

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe