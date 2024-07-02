Rand Water maintenance: Alexander Park reservoir to be shut overnight

Rand Water has urged municipalities to reduce their water consumption amid the utility 's maintenance period.

Rand Water announced on Monday that while it completed its first of three phases of the Palmiet pump station maintenance, some systems were still struggling.

According to the utility, the water supply at the Palmiet pump station went back to 100% on Monday evening.

“Most Johannesburg Water systems that were impacted, including direct feeds, have stabilised and are supplying normally,” said Rand Water on Tuesday.

However, the progress was not without any hiccups. The utility also reported that two systems were still recovering.

Alexander Park reservoir

Alexander Park reservoir is one of the systems still suffering. Its system was shut down overnight on Monday in order to increase capacity.

However, water levels on Tuesday morning were still low, sitting at 36%. Rand Water said the levels were declining on Tuesday afternoon as a result of poor supply and high demand.

“Poor pressure is expected in high-lying areas of the supply zone,” the utility added.

Furthermore, Rand Water said the Alexander Reservoir would be shut down again overnight from Tuesday.

The areas that fall under this reservoir include Kensington, Benrose, Heriotdale, Denver, De Wetshof, The Gardens, Malvern, Cleveland, Elcedes and Wychwood.

ALSO READ: Rand Water rollercoaster: How to protect your geyser during the maintenance madness

South Hills tower

Additionally, the South Hills tower which was empty is now supplying at a normal pace, with gradual recovery from Tuesday morning.

“The reservoir supplying the tower is low and therefore, intermittent supply is expected while the system recovers.”

These are the areas that fall under the South Hills Tower:

KLIPRIVIERSBERG ESTATE S.H.

LINMEYER

LINMEYER EXT.1

OAKDENE

ROSETTENVILLE EXT

RISANA

SOUTH HILLS

SOUTH HILLS EXT.1

STEELEDALE

STEELEDALE EXT.1

THE HILL EXT.5

TULISA PARK

TULISA PARK EXT.2

TULISA PARK EXT.3

TULISA PARK EXT.4

TULISA PARK EXT.5

TULISA PARK EXT.6

TULISA PARK EXT.7

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not driven by the political timetable’ – Rand Water on maintenance schedule

Rand Water urges Metropolitans to save water

Rand Water has urged Metropolitan Municipalities to reduce their water consumption amid the utility’s maintenance period.

In a graph, Rand Water detailed its consumption agreement with metropolitans while giving the implication of consumption patterns and trends.