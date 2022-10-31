Roma set to move up Serie A standings

4Racing

Monday 31 October



Jose Mourinho’s Roma have the opportunity to move up among the Serie A frontrunners as they take on struggling Verona, where they are expected to win tonight. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

M1 Sivasspor vs Antalyaspor: Sivasspor’s win record against Antalyaspor is 14-12 with 10 draws in 36 past meetings.



M2 Hellas Verona vs Roma: Verona have lost six successive games and sit second from bottom in Serie A. Roma are in fifth spot in the Italian league.



M3 FC Midtjylland vs Odense BK: Midtjylland were 5-1 away winners at Odense at the start of the new season in Denmark in July.



M4 Norrkoping vs Djurgarden: Djurgarden’s last chance to stay in the title race in Sweden but they must win. Norrkoping have won six of 20 past home games against Djurgarden.



M5 Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Hapoel Be’er Sheva are unbeaten in their past three games against Maccabi Tel Aviv, who top the table in Israel.



M6 Monza vs Bologna: A first competitive meeting between the Italian clubs as newly promoted Monza share a total of 10 points with Bologna, both after 11 games of the season.



M7 Elche vs Getafe: Elche have not yet won a game this season and are bottom of LaLiga. Getafe are on a run of three successive draws.



M8 Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City: Plymouth have a two point lead at the top of League One. Exeter have lost three of their previous five fixtures.



M9 Vitoria Guimaraes vs Famalicao: Guimaraes have won their past three fixtures while Famalicao have won three of their previous four.



M10 Ceara vs Fluminense: Ceara face potential relegation in Brazil as they are on a run of eight matches without a win. Fluminense are flying high in fourth spot.

Suggested permutation:

R2.00 1 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3