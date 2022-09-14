Sacred mountain in the Kruger Park gets handed back to the Bakgalaka

Reitumetse Makwea

After years of fighting for recognition and the return of land to Chief Tongogara’s descendants, yesterday was a day of celebration for the Bakgalaka tribe as the SA National Parks (SANParks) officially handed over the sacred Mount Tshikumbu and its surrounding area.

Mount Tshikumbu – better known as Shikumbu – is located on the northern section of the park, which was where Bakgalaka moved from the south of Zimbabwe, in the Masvingo area, to the area between the Olifants and Letaba Rivers in 1658.

Following countless processes of reclaiming the land, the Kruger National Park (KNP) yester- day officially launched the sacred mountain as an interpretation and heritage site, as recognition for the Bakgalaka as they were the first to arrive at Mount Tshikumbu from Zimbabwe.

While emotions ran high, descendant and spokesperson of the community, Samson Mokgalaka, said they were happy to see that their sacred history and heritage were finally documented and acknowledged.

However, he noted they were still in the process of claiming the land. “We’re still struggling because commission- ers do not want to gazette our land,” he said.

“Last June, we brought them here to show them the home- steads, the ruins, the old houses and proof that there was life, but to date we’re still struggling to be gazetted and get our land back.

“But we hope this is a stepping stone because SANParks has recognised us and our history.” When asked what they were hoping for, Mokgalaka said while he could not reveal much, they were hoping to see some economic transformation in the lives of the descendants and the community.

“I’m very much excited and overwhelmed at the same time, because we never thought this moment would come. I’m very much happy for our people that at least they will have something to show as their history,” he said.

“But I would advise our people not to settle for money because if we get royalties then we would be able to build generational wealth.” KNP general manager for socioeconomic transformation Helen Mmethi said economic transformation was not only about money but also giving the Bakgalaka dignity knowing their culture has been acknowledged.

“It’s a transformation on its own remembering where we come from. We coming from the history where we were seen as no- bodies, when we were considered unskilled, so this is a win not only for the clan but black people in general,” she noted.

The descendants performed a ritual to appease their ancestors and “let them know of the recognition the KNP gave the tribe”, said a descendant of the Ramothwa clan, Tlotjane Evans Mokgalaka.

He explained the sacredness of the mountain and why it was important for them to preserve it and its history, as rituals were still being practised by Chief Tongogara’s descendants inside a cave on the mountain.

Tlotjane said when Chief Tongogara died, his body was buried on Mount Tshikumbu and as per the tradition, a sacred drum, called “Kutwane”, was empowered by his daughter, Tshumeni, through the use of traditional customs and muti, or medicine.

The belief was that the powers of the drum would ward off any enemies and have the ability to summon rain, to help people reap crops in abundance and receive plentiful blessings.

“I’m so proud that today SANParks was able to recognise our ancestors’ land and that our history has not died because from now on, the world will know of Bakgalaka ba Mmakhelane,” he said as he recited the tribe’s praises.

“This day is important to us be- cause, when we have regained our land we will be able to re-establish our local economy, because our economy was stolen from us because we did not have land.

“But now that we’ve been recognised, we can see the finish line and we know that our children, grandchildren and great-grand- children will benefit from what- ever we establish as a tribe.” – reitumetsem@citizen.co.zo