Solidarity slams health minister for ‘reckless’ NHI advertising, ‘swart gevaar’ comment

Solidarity said it's ironic Motsoaledi used the term 'swart gevaar' to 'threaten people about legislation that South Africans do not want'.

Solidarity has condemned Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi for playing the race card to fend off critics of the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) at the International Pharmaceutical Federation Congress, in Cape Town, on Monday.

The trade union spoke out against Motsoaledi’s speech comparing criticism of the NHI to the apartheid-era government’s fear-mongering tactics about the “swart gevaar”.

Aaron Motsoaledi’s NHI ‘tactics’

“[Older South Africans] have seen this type of strategy before,” Motsoaledi told the gathering of healthcare professionals from around the world.

“We had thought those days had passed. Unfortunately, the need for equality in healthcare is bringing that strategy to the fore.”

Motsoaledi went on to reference fear of Nelson Mandela’s imminent presidency resulting in white people hoarding groceries and candles “for when the darkness came when a black man ascends to the throne”.

“They were shocked to discover that Mandela was actually a human being like them – perhaps even more human than them.”

Solidarity vs NHI

Solidarity Research Institute (SRI) economic researcher Theuns du Buisson said Motsoaledi’s comments were “irresponsible” and formed part of “dishonest attempts” to appease an international audience about the NHI.

“Without realising it, the minister is the one taking us straight back to the 1980s. That was when PW Botha used the expression ‘swart gevaar’ to implement policies that no one agreed with.

“Now Minister Motsoaledi is using it precisely to threaten people about legislation that South Africans simply do not want. The NHI will cause great harm to all of us,” Du Buisson said.

Impact of ‘reckless NHI advertising’ on GNU

He argued that the health minister showed a lack of respect for the government of national unity (GNU).

“Motsoaledi’s statement serves as an example of how such reckless NHI advertising can jeopardise this unity.

“Now is the time for the country to unite on progress. To classify on the basis of race again, or to accept that rich and poor are equal to white and black, only sows division.

“Many of the groups that spoke out against the NHI are in no way representative of white communities,” Du Buisson said.

NHI questions

He also accused Motsoaledi of side-stepping the “simplest questions” relating to the government’s controversial healthcare plan.

Du Buisson said Solidarity believes the right steps were not followed in the drafting of the NHI legislation.

The trade union urged the health minister to provide evidence that showed that the NHI was workable and affordable.

“We want to know where the evidence or the studies are that show the NHI actually is workable. Where is the evidence that it is affordable? The right steps were not followed in the drafting of the legislation,” he said.

NHI ‘not a swart gevaar’ – Solidarity

“It is not a ‘swart gevaar’. Everyone in the country will become impoverished and doctors will leave the country in droves. And in saying this, we are talking about people and doctors of all racial groups in South Africa.

“It is in everyone’s interest that Solidarity stops the NHI with its litigation,” Du Buisson concluded.