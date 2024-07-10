12 primary school learners die in horror crash outside Carletonville

The private school transport vehicle carrying the children is believed to have been struck from behind

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is on its way to the western extremes of the province to support a grieving community.

Learners from two Carletonville schools were involved in a crash outside Fochville on Wednesday morning, 10 July.

Several fatalities have been reported, with 11 learners from Rockland Primary School and one from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig declared dead at the scene.

Private scholar transport catches fire

The private school transport vehicle carrying the children is believed to have been struck from behind by another vehicle at around 6.45 am.

The collision caused the school transporter to overturn. The vehicle allegedly caught fire. Unfortunately, the driver of the school transport vehicle was also killed in the accident.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, while seven other learners are in hospital receiving medical attention.

“I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners,” stated GDE MEC Matome Chiloane.

GDE to offer support

Chiloane and his colleagues will be visiting the schools, which are located a few blocks from one another, as well as the families to offer the services of their support teams.

“The Department has already dispatched its psycho-social support team to the school to provide immediate support and to work closely with the school and affected families,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona

“Counseling services will be made available to all learners and staff members to help them cope with the emotional aftermath of this tragedy,” Mabona added.