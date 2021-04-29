South Africa
South Africa
29 Apr 2021
5:00 am

Daily news update: Supra suspended, Duduzane talks Guptas and more

Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Tiro Ramatlhatse

Supra Mahumapelo suspended from ANC for five years

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS

Former premier of the North West province and current ANC member of Parliament (MP), Supra Mahumapelo, has suspended from the ruling party for five years.

Malawi court rejects Bushiris’ bid to avoid extradition

Shepherd Bushiri

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri in the dock of the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court where he was granted bail. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court in Malawi has denied the Bushiris’ bid to have a request for their extradition dismissed or to have the issue of the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Protocol referred to the Constitutional Court.

WATCH: Passengers try to break down Mango HQ doors 

Mango flight delayed on Wednesday 28 April

Grounded. Photo: iStock

Mango staff had to be temporarily removed from the airline’s head offices at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning after irate passengers came knocking. 

Ramaphosa takes strong stand on Magashule’s turf

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Charlotte Manye Maxeke Treatment Centre in Botshabelo. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

It couldn’t have been better timing for President Cyril Ramaphosa to demonstrate his power than when he addressed Freedom Day’s 27th anniversary in Ace Magashule’s home province, the Free State.

Duduzane talks Guptas, presidential ambitions with Sizwe Dhlomo

Duduzane Zuma joins Sizwe Dhlomo on Kaya Drive

Son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Instagram

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, announced earlier this year that he was ready to take on President Cyril Ramaphosa for position of ANC president next year.

Revealed: Why Kaizer Chiefs-bound Hlanti is not playing much at Swallows

Football - DStv Premiership 2020/21 - Swallows v TS Galaxy - Dobsonville Stadium - Soweto

Swallows defender Sifiso Hlanti is set to join Kaizer Chiefs next season (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The reason behind Sifiso Hlanti not being a regular at Swallows FC has been revealed by a reliable source at the Birds.

