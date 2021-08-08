Daily news update: Zuma vs ConCourt, ‘Somhale’ over and Springboks edge Lions

Citizen Reporter

National Police Commissioner Gen. Khehla Sitole during a media briefing after releasing the 2018/2019 South Africa crime statistics to Parliament’s police portfolio committee on September 12, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais)

Reports have emerged suggesting that the South African Police Service’s (Saps) top brass were indeed warned about the recent rampant looting and violent unrest the country witnessed last month.

News24 has reported that the Crime Intelligence division within Saps has sent out a number of “early warning” reports – between 9 and 12 July – regarding the possibility of violence.

The violence, which occurred in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, leaving more than 300 people dead to date, was ostensibly sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Jacob Zuma on 4 July 2021, addressing his supporters outside his house in Nkandla. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation on Saturday morning posted a statement of “breaking news of international importance”, in which the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) issued directives to former President Jacob Zuma’s legal teams.

According to the Foundation, the Concourt is calling on parties to submit a 20-page document on how Zuma’s detention possibly affects International Law, as well as “the constitutional implications of his ongoing detention”.

The parties are directed to file written submissions on the implications and to consider the United Nations’ International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

These findings should be submitted before 13 August 2021.

New Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo gets sworn in. Picture: Twitter / @GovernmentZA

While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle confirmed the appointment of 10 new ministers, it also included 11 new deputy ministers sparking a conversation whether deputies are still needed in government.

Ramaphosa announced new ministerial positions and a restructured national executive on Thursday night.

The President made four key changes affecting finance, defence, health and state security departments.

But some South Africans has since questioned the appointments of the deputy ministers.

Duduzane Zuma during second day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on October 08, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele

It looks like former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, is getting the ball rolling in his bid to be the president of African National Congress (ANC) next year.

In an interview with Newsbreak Lotus, Zuma revealed that he has begun processes to contest the ANC leadership at the ruling party’s 55th National Conference set to take place in December 2022.

Zuma also mentioned his political ambition to one day become South Africa’s president.

Photo: iStock

As of Saturday, 7 August, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,523,488 with 12,371 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 21.6% positivity rate.

271 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 74 623. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,290,327 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.

15,213,499 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors. The country also has 158,544 active cases.

The house where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished and spent almost nine years in Brandfort. Photo: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Moeletsi Mabe

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, on Friday gazetted the name change for Brandfort to Winnie Mandela. The town is situated in central Free State, approximately 60 km from Bloemfontein.

The town’s name was changed in terms of Section 10 (2) of the South African Geographical Names Council Act, 118 of 1998. Why the change from Brandfort to Winnie Mandela, you may ask?

Spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo explains Brandfort is where the late struggle icon Winnie Mandela “was banished by the then-Apartheid government in 1977”.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Mataung during the official screening of Somizi and Mohale: The Union white wedding episode at Morrells Boutique Hotel on March 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Mohale Motaung has revealed that he is in the process of divorcing entertainer and his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo.

The pair have been in the headlines all week after a Sunday World report revealed that Motaung had accused Mhongo of being physically abusive.

Motaung detailed various instances in which Mhongo is said to have broken his ribs, loosened a tooth, run his car off the road, and threatened him with a knife.

Morne Steyn of South Africa kicks the winning penalty in the third Test against the Lions, with captain Siya Kolisi and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus looking on. Picture: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

Like he did in 2009, Morne Steyn stepped up and kicked the match-winning and series-clinching penalty for the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

The replacement flyhalf, who broke Lions hearts in the series in 2009, repeated the feat from off the bench in the 79th minute on Saturday, slotting the three-pointer to ensure a 19-16 win for the Boks.

After losing the first Test 22-17, the Boks hit back to win 27-9 in the second Test and on Saturday it was as close as it could have ever been.

Siya Kolisi and several of his men are now not only World Cup winners but Lions series champions, too.