Daily news update: Special votes day one, Arthur Fraser on Zuma parole, Proteas win

Citizen Reporter

Voting station during the by-elections on 11 November 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Despite widespread technical glitches and protests that marked the start of special voting, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has assured voters nobody will be prevented from exercising the right to vote.

Some voting stations experienced service delivery protests and technical issues countrywide that resulted in delays to open and in some areas stations were unable to start.

However, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said despite these incidents, special voting got off to a steady start with the vast majority of voting stations reporting being open and ready on time.

Lines at the voting station in Saulsville in Attidgeville, Tshwane. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

During a briefing on Saturday afternoon to update members of the media on the progress of the special voting process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Electoral Commission Sy Mamabolo said that the IEC is highly satisfied with the start of special voting.

This despite several voting stations being unable to open due to destruction caused to tents as a results of the stormy weather in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Nort West on Friday evening.

He added that 1 174 voting stations received no applications for special votes and that these would remain closed until Monday November 1.

Former Correctional Services national commissioner Arthur Fraser – Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais

Former Correctional Services national commissioner Arthur Fraser has yet again defended his decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

Fraser has argued that he granted Zuma parole to avoid any unrest, which may have been triggered if the former president’s health was put at risk, News24 reported.

The former Correctional boss, in his affidavit filed at the Pretoria High Court, dismissed claims that his “perceived relationship” to Zuma was the reason behind his decision.

The Moti brothers were kidnapped around 7am on October 20, while with their driver in Polokwane. Picture: Supplied to Polokwane Review

It has been 10 days since the Moti brothers – 15-year-old Zia, 13-year-old Alaan, 11-year-old Zayyad and six-year-old Zidan – were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane en route to school.

At a media briefing earlier this week Police Minister Bheki Cele said progress is being made in the Moti brothers’ case.

According to a report by IOL a media company in the East Rand, Gauteng alleged that two people had been arrested by Benoni police, claiming that cellphone technology led the police to the house were the man and woman were arrested.

Polokwane Review reported that Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson from the Office of the National Police Commissioner, has since described the article as misleading and said that the police are distancing themeselves from the article.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a large crowd at Mfuleni during the African National Congress (ANC) election campaign on October 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

With the 2021 municipal elections set to take place on 1 November, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has shut down the possibility of the ruling party entering into a multiparty coalition.

Speaking to the media in Ivory Park on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the ruling party was ready for the upcoming local government elections on Monday.

“I am confident. We are going to surprise many people who thought the ANC was on its knees, the ANC will not mount a successful campaign and we have mounted a really successful campaign,” he said.

The ANC president said he was confident that the party will win an outright majority without going into a coalition.

National Education, Health and Allied Worker’s Union (Nehawu) members demonstrate near the entrance to the Union Building on September 21, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has slammed the Department of Public Service and Administration over a potential mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy implementation.

This is after the department confirmed through a circular on Wednesday that it is considering to make vaccinations mandatory for all workers in the public service.

Reacting to the news, Nehawu said although it has called on government to procure more vaccines and ramp up the rollout of the vaccination programme, it is utterly shocked over mandatory vaccinations.

Gareth Cliff – Picture: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Radio personality Gareth Cliff has spoken out publicly following backlash over his comments during a recent interview.

Speaking during latest his show on Thursday, Cliff said Nando’s did “what they had to do”.

“I’m really not in any way angry with them. I think they had to do what they had to do. They did it because corporations have to make decisions sometimes which are uncomfortable and difficult,” he said.

Cliff also acknowledged that he “lost his cool” during the interview, further admitting to “being quite brash”.

“I’ll own it, but that’s also me. I do erupt sometimes, I sound very dismissive sometimes, I can be quite brash, I totally accept it,” he said.

David Miller reproduced his heroics of old, striking two sixes in the final over as South Africa snatched a dramatic four-wicket victory with just a ball to spare over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Saturday.

The win kept South Africa very much alive in the competition, but it looked like being another frustrating batting performance by the Proteas as, chasing just 143 to win, they got themselves into a tangle and were left needing 15 runs off the last over.

Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2021 MTN8 Final match against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Saturday. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

In perhaps the most thrilling and nail-biting penalty shoot-outs you will ever see, Denis Onyango was the hero for Mamelodi Sundowns when he saved an astonishing five spot-kicks to help Downs beat Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after playing out to a 1-1 tie in the MTN8 final.

After goals from Thapelo Morena and Fagrie Lakay in regulation time, the two sides could not be separated even in extra time as the tie had to be decided on penalties where the first four takers failed to convert their spot-kicks.