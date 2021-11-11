South Africa

11 Nov 2021
‘Thank you God’ – South Africa reacts to FW de Klerk’s death

FW de Klerk was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer, back in March 2021.

FW de Klerk and Elita Georgiades at the FW de Klerk Foundation Conference in 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk passed away on Thursday, 11 November, aged 85.

He was the head of state from September 1989 to May 1994.

Flocking to Twitter in droves, netizens reacted to his death. From sending condolences to the family, to Julius Malema tweeting, “Thank you God”, here’s how South Africans reacted to the news.

FW de Klerk dies

The FW Foundation confirmed de Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town on Thursday, “following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”

“He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren.”.

While the presidency has yet to release a statement, South Africans could not wait.

