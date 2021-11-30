Mkhwebane clears Mahumapelo of wrongdoing in R1.5m ‘gift’ to Zuma

Siyanda Ndlovu

Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo of any wrongdoing after giving former president Jacob Zuma cattle worth R1.5 million back in 2016.

This was confirmed by Mkhwebane on Tuesday during a media briefing on the latest report on investigations.

The complaint was filed by former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, based on a Sunday Times report.

“We investigated allegations of a violation of the Executive Ethics Code by the former Premier of the North West Provincial Government in relation to his alleged facilitation of the delivery of Bonsmara cattle to the former President, Mr Jacob Zuma’s homestead through Agridelight Training and Consulting (Pty) Ltd,” reads the report.

It said that Gardee did not allege violation of a specific clause of the Executive Ethics Code apart from “indicating that the complaint was lodged in terms of section 4(1) of EMEA and requesting the Public Protector to investigate the receipt of cattle by Zuma and the involvement of Mahumapelo”.

The public protector said there was no wrongdoing, and that the allegation of his involvement in the facilitation of the delivery of the Bonsmara cattle to Zuma was “not substantiated”.

“From the evidence sourced independently and also provided to the Public Protector, it is apparent that the former President did receive cattle from Agridelight, as confirmed by the payments made for the cattle by Agridelight, the delivery of the cattle and the submission of Agridelight Managing Director, Mr. Bolokang Derrick Montshwe.

“Although Mr. Montshwe contends that he personally donated the cattle to the former President, his use of the Agridelight’s FNB account and not his personal account to pay for the transaction does not support his version.

“However, the matter pertaining to the Agridelight’s flow of funds under Mr. Montshwe’s management is receiving the attention of the law enforcement agencies. To this end, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the Asset Forfeiture Unit are seized with the matter.

“It is also clear from the evidence relating to the payments made for the delivery of cattle that the Department itself did not fund the payments for the said donation and delivery of cattle to the former President.”

The report said that there was no state funds that were utilised for the payment and delivery of cattle to Zuma, “which would have indicted the Public Protector to investigate and pronounce on that in line with her mandate and jurisdiction”.