Flood update: Man drowns after vehicle swept into Hartbeest Spruit

A team of divers and rescue technicians recovered the body of a drowned man after his vehicle was swept into the Hartbeest Spruit by fast-moving floodwater.

Body of drowned man recovered

Emergency services were notified on Saturday evening of a light motor vehicle being swept off a low-crossing bridge near Seekoei Road, with victims possibly trapped inside.

Emergency teams located the submerged vehicle but could not carry out a search due to the level and speed of the water, as well as poor visibility.

On Sunday morning, divers recovered the body of a man – believed to be in his fifties – from inside the vehicle. Winches from service 4×4 vehicles and a towing vehicle were to recover the SUV.

The original article as it was published on Sunday at 8:21am:

Vehicle swept away by flood waters

A vehicle with occupants possibly still inside was swept by water into the river near Seekoei Road, Roodeplaat opposite The Blades resort on Saturday.

The incident was reported just before midnight on 4 December. Emergency services and members of the South African Police Service responded to the incident.

However, due to “prevailing conditions”, first responders and officials “could not go into the water.”

A search for possible victims, if any, resumed on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Road safety tips for flooding

If you do find yourself on a flooded road, Arrive Alive says it is important to “keep calm and think swiftly.” Do not attempt to drive over a flooded road or bridge.

Turn back and try a higher route and don’t stay in the flooded area.

If your vehicle is surrounded by water, get out and seek higher ground instead. Lastly, if you are stranded in a building, don’t leave it to enter the floodwater. Instead, raise alarm and wait for rescuers.

Bus swept away in Kenya

Meanwhile, 23 people drowned after a bus travelling to a wedding in Kitui, eastern Kenya was swept away by fast-flowing waters.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu told reporters the “bodies already retrieved right now are over 23, we have more bodies in the bus”.

The bus was swept off course as the driver attempted to cross a bridge over the flooded Enziu river. Officials said at least 17 people had been rescued.