Google Year in Search 2021: ‘Squid Game’, Sassa, Zuma hot topics in South Africa

Cheryl Kahla

Google Africa on Wednesday released its Year in Search results to show what South Africans were thinking about most this year.

It’s been a tumultuous year, filled with Covid-19 fears, vaccine conspiracies, record-breaking TV shows and the deaths of beloved celebrities.

Here is a breakdown of the top trending events of 2021.

Google Year in Search 2021

Google’s 2021 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year.

In this second year of the global Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans’ top search was “Sassa status check”, followed by “Euro 2020″, “Premier League”, and “Shona Ferguson”.

WATCH: South Africa’s top Google searches

Trending general searches on Google

Trending local personalities:

ALSO READ: Schoenmaker: Five things to know about SA’s Olympic golden girl

Trending global personalities

Christian Eriksen Alec Baldwin Gabby Petito The Weeknd Pete Davidson Brian Laundrie Serena Williams Joe Biden Lil Nas X Kyle Rittenhouse

Trending 2021 loss:

Shona Ferguson Killer Kau DMX Jackson Mthembu Menzi Ngubane TB Joshua Prince Phillip FW de Klerk Noxolo Maqashalala King Zwelithini

Trending sport searches on Google

Euro 2020 Premier League PSL Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup Wimbledon La Liga Champions League IPL Man united vs Liverpool

Trending movies and TV shows

Squid Game Bridgerton Red Notice Black Widow Skeem Saam teasers Mortal Kombat Suicide Squad No Time to Die The Good Doctor Friends Reunion

Trending music searches

DONDA Drake – Certified Lover Boy Adele – Easy On Me John Wick J. Cole new album Osama – Zakes Bantwini Amapiano songs Kabza De Small – Asibe Happy Cha Cha Slide Umsebenzi Wethu

Trending ‘What is’ Google searches

ALSO READ: ‘You are not a horse’: FDA fed up with people taking Ivermectin

Trending ‘How to’ general: