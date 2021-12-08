Google Year in Search 2021: ‘Squid Game’, Sassa, Zuma hot topics in South Africa

Google Africa on Wednesday released its Year in Search results to show what South Africans were thinking about most this year.
It’s been a tumultuous year, filled with Covid-19 fears, vaccine conspiracies, record-breaking TV shows and the deaths of beloved celebrities.
Here is a breakdown of the top trending events of 2021.
Google Year in Search 2021
Google’s 2021 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year.
In this second year of the global Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans’ top search was “Sassa status check”, followed by “Euro 2020″, “Premier League”, and “Shona Ferguson”.
WATCH: South Africa’s top Google searches
Trending general searches on Google
- Sassa status check
- Euro 2020
- Premier League
- Shona Ferguson
- PSL
- Pakistan vs South Africa
- Election results
- Killer Kau
- DMX
- Wimbledon
Trending local personalities:
- Jacob Zuma
- Mpura
- Ace Magashule
- Zola7
- Prince Kaybee
- Bishop Makamu
- Percy Tau
- Noxolo Grootboom
- Carl Niehaus
- Tatjana Schoenmaker
Trending global personalities
- Christian Eriksen
- Alec Baldwin
- Gabby Petito
- The Weeknd
- Pete Davidson
- Brian Laundrie
- Serena Williams
- Joe Biden
- Lil Nas X
- Kyle Rittenhouse
Trending 2021 loss:
- Shona Ferguson
- Killer Kau
- DMX
- Jackson Mthembu
- Menzi Ngubane
- TB Joshua
- Prince Phillip
- FW de Klerk
- Noxolo Maqashalala
- King Zwelithini
Trending sport searches on Google
- Euro 2020
- Premier League
- PSL
- Pakistan vs South Africa
- T20 World Cup
- Wimbledon
- La Liga
- Champions League
- IPL
- Man united vs Liverpool
Trending movies and TV shows
- Squid Game
- Bridgerton
- Red Notice
- Black Widow
- Skeem Saam teasers
- Mortal Kombat
- Suicide Squad
- No Time to Die
- The Good Doctor
- Friends Reunion
Trending music searches
- DONDA
- Drake – Certified Lover Boy
- Adele – Easy On Me
- John Wick
- J. Cole new album
- Osama – Zakes Bantwini
- Amapiano songs
- Kabza De Small – Asibe Happy
- Cha Cha Slide
- Umsebenzi Wethu
Trending ‘What is’ Google searches
- What is state of emergency?
- What is covid 19?
- What is human trafficking?
- What is happening in Afghanistan?
- What is Ivermectin?
- What is global warming?
- What is substance abuse?
- What is Squid Game?
- What is Gender Based Violence?
- What is happening in South Africa?
Trending ‘How to’ general:
- How to apply for R350 grant?
- How to register for vaccine?
- How to check matric results online?
- How to register to vote online?
- How to check Sassa balance?
- How to tie a tie?
- How to make money online in South Africa?
- How to claim UIF online?
- How to drink ivermectin for Covid?
- How to apply for Nsfas?