Fishing rights allocation: Government reopens applications

SANews

Government has announced the re-opening of the Online Application System for the Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) for registered users and current applicants only.

Applicants can access the online electronic system on https://www.FRAP2021.co.za using their registered passwords.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said the reopening of the system does not apply to new applicants.

The online application system re-opened on Tuesday and will close at midnight on 28 January 2022.

Applications received after the closing date and time will not be considered.

“The re-opening of the system was due to challenges experienced with the new FRAP Online Application System and potential applicants encountering various technical issues between 22 November and 7 December 2021, whilst attempting to complete and submit their applications electronically.

“By re-opening the FRAP Online System, all registered users and current applicants are granted a further opportunity to resubmit their applications and/or to update their current applications with required outstanding information and/or supporting documents,” the department said.

The department has attributed the need to re-open the FRAP Online System to users not fully understanding the requirements of the new system, which is a shift away from the manual physical applications done in previous years.

Therefore, all registered users and current applicants must ensure that their applications comply with all the exclusionary criteria, including, but not limited to, ensuring compliance with the information and criteria that was either defective or incomplete.

As a result of the re-opening of the system, decisions on applications in fishing sectors where the fishing season commences during January and/or February will not be made before the commencement of those fishing seasons.

“An exemption will, therefore, be granted to all current existing exemption holders to continue fishing pending the finalisation of FRAP2021. Exemption holders will not be required to re-apply for permits, but will be allowed to continue fishing on their existing permits during the exemption period,” the department said.

Decisions on applications are expected to be announced by 28 February 2022.

“Registered applicants that require assistance with the lodging and/or completion of their application form may visit one of the decentralised venues, which will be available from 17 to 28 January 2022, with the exception of Howick and Mzamba, Port Edward venues, which will only be available from 24 until 28 January 2022,” the department said.