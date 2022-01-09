Tshwane floods: Emergency services recover two vehicles [PICS]

Citizen Reporter

Tshwane officials have had their hands full responding to distress calls due to flooding in the capital city.

Tshwane floods: January 2022

Rabie and End Street

Two vehicles were trapped on the low water bridge in Rabie and End Street on Friday.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department said vehicle occupants from both vehicles had escaped safely.

One vehicle was only recovered on Saturday morning.

Olievenhoutbosch floods

A Toyota Avanza was swept away at a water bridge in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday night. Those occupants also escaped unharmed.

The vehicle was recovered on Saturday morning. Tshwane Emergency Services in a statement:

“We have made repeated calls for motorists to avoid attempting to cross flooded low water bridges as they may risk their lives, the occupants and cause damage or loss of their vehicles”.

Flooding season forecasted

At the beginning of summer, the South African Weather Services forecasted more rain than normal.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow regular weather forecasts.

