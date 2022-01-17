Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 minute read
17 Jan 2022
4:45 am
South Africa

SA tourism gets shot in the arm

Citizen Reporter

The 'New York Times' includes South Africa in list of must-visit places.

Hippos rest on a shore of St Lucia Estuary within iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Photo: iStock
The struggling South African tourism sector has been given a boost after the country was included on the influential New York Times annual list of “52 Places for a Changed World” – which tourists are encouraged to visit. According to the NYT, South Africa has “endangered wildlife, an underwater forest, and a struggling Unesco site” which also supports jobs and education. The annual list is aimed at demonstrating that “travel can also be part of the solution, and not only on climate. “Travel supports depleted economies in places that depend on tourists’ dollars, and opens the eyes of travellers to...

Read more on these topics