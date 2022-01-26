Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi admitted to hospital for medical tests

Thapelo Lekabe

The family of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has confirmed that he has been admitted to hospital.

Medical tests

In a statement on Wednesday, the family said Buthelezi was “simply undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell.”

The spokesperson for the family, Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, did not specify which hospital Buthelezi had been admitted to.

“On Tuesday afternoon, his doctors felt it wise for him to be admitted to hospital for all the necessary checks, as this would also allow him to get some much-needed rest,” he said.

ALSO READ: The Zulu king has been named insists Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The family issued the statement after receiving media enquiries on the veteran politician’s health.

The Buthelezi family said they appreciated the care that had been expressed for his good health, adding that any further information would be shared with the public in due course.

“As there is no further information to convey, the family requests that enquiries please cease at this point. Should there be anything further to report once Prince Buthelezi returns home, we will issue another statement.

“Any messages of good wishes may be sent to the IFP Founder’s Private Secretary, Mrs Lyndith Waller, on lyndithw@ifp.co.za for onward transmission.”

Buthelezi tests positive for Covid

In December last year, Buthelezi’s family announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. At the time he was relatively asymptomatic and had to self-isolate.

This followed his diagnosis in August 2020 when he tested positive for Covid-19 after he had been in contact with a positive case.

The former IFP leader is said to be double vaccinated.

NOW READ: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid for the second time