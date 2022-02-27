19 family members killed in head-on collision between taxi and truck

Citizen Reporter

Nineteen family members were killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Saturday night.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it will investigate the accident.

“The RTMC is sending investigators to the scene to establish the exact cause of the crash. All we know at this stage is that it happened around 9.30pm near Schweizer-Reneke in the North West and involved a truck and Quantum minibus,” said RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane.

According to a News24 report, there were 22 occupants in the vehicle. Three people, two women and a child, survived.

The events leading up to accident are not known at this stage.

#19 people who are family members have died in a head on crash btwn a Quantum travelling from Bloemhof to Schweizer-Reneke and the truck. The accident will be investigated by RTMCs crash and reconstruction unit. pic.twitter.com/BfIFky5bIS— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) February 27, 2022

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Six dead in Limpopo accident

Meanwhile, six people were killed in another head-on collision between an Isuzu van and a Ford sedan on the R518 road in Lephalale in Waterberg on Saturday night.

According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety, the driver of the Ford lost control of his vehicle and hit the van.

Five people inside the Ford sedan, including the driver, were killed on impact. The driver of the van was also certified dead on the scene.

Two passengers with serious injuries were rushed to a local hospital.

