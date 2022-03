As calls to scrap masks grow, some public health experts have warned it would probably be unwise to get rid of masks completely, especially indoors, as many countries are not out of the woods yet. According to medical scientist and associate professor at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology Glenda Davison, once SA’s vaccination rate had gone up to 70%, the country would be in a good position to scrap masks. It is currently at less than 50%. “Viruses do evolve and new variants can emerge. So we need to be very careful,” she said. “However, having said that, I...

As calls to scrap masks grow, some public health experts have warned it would probably be unwise to get rid of masks completely, especially indoors, as many countries are not out of the woods yet.

According to medical scientist and associate professor at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology Glenda Davison, once SA’s vaccination rate had gone up to 70%, the country would be in a good position to scrap masks. It is currently at less than 50%.

“Viruses do evolve and new variants can emerge. So we need to be very careful,” she said.

“However, having said that, I think we can dispose of the masks, especially outdoors and in situations where there is good ventilation and no overcrowding.”

Vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi urged the health and educations departments to scrap masks in schools, as many South Africans had already developed protection, particularly against severe disease and death.

“It is important to review our understanding of what benefit masks provided us during the pandemic,” he said.

“The majority of South Africans have now developed protection against severe disease and death, either because of immunity that has been induced by past infection which now affects 80% of all South Africans, or immunity induced by vaccines.”

ALSO READ: SA health experts call for face masks and other Covid restrictions to be dropped

But Davison said although “I would drop mask-wearing outdoors and in well-ventilated situations [I would still keep the mandate] for overcrowded indoor events until the vaccination rates have increased to above 70%.”

Meanwhile Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said Covid restrictions were now pointless and were harming SA’s economy. He continued to call for all remaining restrictions to be lifted.

“Covid is no longer a greater threat, it’s time to treat it the same way we treat other health risks such as HIV, TB, cancer and maternal mortality … on the basis that they are doing more harm than good by restricting South Africa’s social and economic recovery.”

He said 23 March would mark two years since SA entered into a three-week lockdown to prepare for the pandemic.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people had lost their jobs and thousands of livelihoods had been destroyed. Health Minister Joe Phaahla last Friday said his department would make recommendations to the National Coronavirus Command Council, including whether masks were still necessary.

“If you look at [other countries] you’ll find different views, so we have to find a balance of all those views… Nothing is off the table,” he added.

ALSO READ: No reason why stadiums shouldn’t open tomorrow – Prof Madhi

– reitumetsem@citizen.co.za