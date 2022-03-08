Tshwane to resume operations at all driving licencing testing centres from Wednesday

Faizel Patel

The City of Tshwane has announced that it will resume operations at all of its driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) and motor vehicle registration offices starting from Wednesday.

On Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was met by angry protestors at the Akasia Driver’s Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) in Tshwane who demanded the scrapping of the national administration traffic information system (NaTIS) booking system, saying it did not work.

Instructors at driving schools began protesting after they were stopped from making bookings for driver licences.

Mbalula said the transport department wants to make acquiring driving licences accessible and as simple as possible.

In a statement, the City of Tshwane said the Roads and Transport Department is committed to ensuring that residents receive services without any further interruptions.

“The strike action by the National Driving School Association of South Africa (NDSASA) has run for almost two weeks. During this time, protestors intimidated staff and clients, forcing us to cease operations to ensure the safety of staff and clients, and to protect our infrastructure.”

The city said it has now taken a stand to defend the rule of law by opening the doors to all it DLTCs.

“The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has obtained a court interdict which must be enforced. Protesting driving schools should not be allowed to hold customers to ransom. Despite the provincial government interdict, the City of Tshwane will continue with its application for our own court interdict against the NDSASA to prevent possible violence and property destruction at our DLTCs.”

During his visit, Mbalula promised to engage the Police Ministry to deploy officers at different centres to prevent violence and enforce the court interdict that has already been granted to the provincial government.

The city said the court is expected to hear its interdict application against NDSASA on 9 March 2022.

ALSO READ: Licence renewal debacle drives home the pain of accessing state services