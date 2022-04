Citizen Reporter

A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he reportedly fell from a block of flats in Durban on Thursday morning.

According to Arrive Alive, the man fell from the fourth floor of his apartment building, on Lagoon Drive in Umhlanga, and landed on the concrete below.

By the time ER24 paramedics had arrived, the patient was in a critical condition.

He was stabilised and rushed to the nearest hospital.

