KZN floods: Over 40k people affected as fatalities rise

Citizen Reporter

By Good Friday (15 April) an estimated 40,723 had been affected by the flooding caused by non-stop rain in KwaZulu Natal.

These numbers come just as the South African Weather Service had indicated that more rains could be expected over large parts of the province in the coming days.



This was confirmed in a statement about the KZN floods issued by MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka on Friday.

“As of today, a total number of 40,723 people have been affected. Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395 fatalities that have been recorded, with eThekwini standing at 355, Ugu at 6, uMzinyathi at 2, King Cetshwayo at 4 and Ilembe at 28,” said Hlomuka.

Summary of households affected by the KZN Floods | Picture: Supplied

Speaking on behalf of his office and the KZN provincial government, Hlomuka expressed gratitude for the ongoing support that the province has thus far received from all sectors of society as they continue to deal with what he calls one of the most devastating disasters faced by the province to date.

“As government, we have been hard at work mounting a spirited response to mitigate the impact and lead interventions on the ground.

“Today, a team of ministers from the national government is visiting affected areas in Durban. This team comprises Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Transport, Fikile Mabalula and Minister of Human Settlements, Mamoloko Kubayi,” added Hlomuka.

The MEC also confirmed that the Provincial Executive Sub Committee on Disaster Management had met on Friday morning and received updates regarding the impact of the KZN floods from the Provincial Disaster Management Centre on ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

KZN floods infrastructure repair

According to Hlomuka, the eThekwini Metro – which is one of the most affected areas – is continuing with repair efforts to the province’s damaged infrastructure. This includes things such as roads, water, sanitation and electricity infrastructure.

“Transnet is making progress on the efforts to repair Bayhead Road which will improve access to the port.”

Latest weather warnings for KZN amid flooding

A car can be seen submerged in water near the Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“We have received from the South African Weather Service, indications that more rains could be expected over large parts of the province. According to the warning that we have received, damaging winds are forecast for areas along the coast from midday today into Saturday evening,” explained the MEC.

The SA Weather Service also forecast disruptive rain for eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe that is excpected to continue until Saturday evening.

“In line with the operational response provincial disaster management plan, the provincial and municipal multi-sectoral disaster management teams are on high alert to swiftly respond to communities known to be at high risk to avert or minimize the disaster impact.”

Hlomuka further explained that the operational response provincial disaster management plan details clear roles and responsibilities for all relevant stakeholders.

“The objective is to avoid loss of life and human suffering,” he said, before adding that government was doing all it could to ensure that the early weather warnings are constantly being circulated to all role-players and further communicated to the general public.

Communities at high risk of disasters – such as informal settlements, settlements built on steep slopes, flood plains and mudslides – are of particular concern to government and rescue personnel. As is road infrastructure, such as bridges and courses located in low-lying areas.

Hlomuka stated that people who need to evacuate their homes will be housed in community facilities such as halls and schools.



“The Department of Social Development, with help from municipalities and social partners such as NGOs, will make sure that the evacuation centers get things like food, water, sanitation, clothes, blankets, and more.”

Hlomuka concluded by reminding people that it is important to maintain law and order during this time to ensure that rescue teams and other personnel can reach all affected areas.

To that effect, over 4,000 law enforcement officers have been deployed to affected areas to support relief efforts and maintain law and order.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho