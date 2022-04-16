Motsepe foundation donates R30m to KZN flood relief efforts

Citizen Reporter

Speaking during a visit to flood-ravaged areas in KwaZulu natal on Saturday, CAF President and businessman Dr Patrice Motsepe announced that his family foundation would be donating R30 million to KZN flood relief efforts.

In an interview to eNCA, Motsepe explained that a committee would be established and would include representatives from the Zulu royal family, the Shembe church and the KZN provincial government because these are the people who have a better understanding of where the funds really need to go.

“The emergency from our side is to start releasing those funds as quickly as possible so that tomorrow, or the day after, many of our people who are in this hall and other parts o the province can really start accessing those funds to improve their living conditions and try and find their feet to start dealing with the pain,” said Motsepe.

Dr Patrice Motsepe was part of a group of leaders, including the likes of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Shembe Church Leader Unyazi Lwezulu, who visited some flood-stricken areas in the province on Saturday.

According to a statement issued on Friday night, the objective of the visits was to assess the response of government to the KZN floods and seek ways to assist the families that have been left destitute and are in dire need of support.

This Motsepe Foundation donation will be provided in addition to the R1 billion pledge from the Human Settlements department as confirmed on Friday by Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Additionally, the following pledges have been made:

eThekwini government – Over R143m

Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) – R30 million

National Homebuilders Registration Council (NHBRC) – technical support and other services

Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) – R100 million

National Housing Finance Corporation LTD (NHFC) – R152 million

Additionally, over 4000 law enforcement agencies – including food, shelter and rescue operations – deployed in KZN.

Dr Ramokgopa from Infrastructure South Africa together with a team of engineers has been deployed by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to assess the situation and repair critical infrastructure such as bridges.

An alternative route to the Durban Container Terminal and Island View has been opened in order to resume movement of goods and services with the hopes of affecting a positive impact on the local economy.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will be assisting the affected municipalities with tankering of water to communities without water.

The department has reprioritized R45 million to provide 80 freshwater tankers to the three affected municipalities.

These water tankers will supplement the municipalities’ own water tankers, which they are currently using to provide water to communities without water.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho