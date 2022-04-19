Chinese ambassador donates R1 million to KZN flood victims

Citizen Reporter

The Chinese Ambassador in South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, has become the latest to lend a helping hand to the victims of the recent floods in the province of KwaZulu-Natal following a donation of R1 million.

On Tuesday Xiaodong announced that he will be handing over a donation of R1 million to the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu to help thousands left destitute by floods in KZN.

Reads a statement by the Ambassador: “ Xiaodong has been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in KwaZulu-Natal, the massive displacement of families, and the major economic devastation caused by the floods across the coastal province”.

“The People’s Republic of China holds hands at this poignant moment with the loving people of the Republic of South Africa.”

At the weekend Gift of The Givers Founder Dr. Imtiaaz Sooliman called for more donations as the recovery and rebuilding phase begins in the province.

“Right now, our focus is on search and recovery,” he said on Sunday.

“The rescue phase is over”

Sooliman said there was a huge recovery issue at hand and people needed support.

He said they were not collecting goods from people all over the country as it was too much of a logistics and labour issue when instead Gift of the Givers could bulk buy in Durban and Pietermaritzburg at special discounts where it was buying containers and truckloads of goods it had identified that were needed.

Funding is required to purchase certain basic things, said Sooliman, and asked people to rather donate cash.

Donations can be sent to:

Gift of the Givers

Bank: Standard Bank

Account number: 052137228

Reference: KZN Floods

Send your deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgement and request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.