WATCH: Umdloti complex evacuated after washaway

Citizen Reporter

Several residents had to be evacuated from an Umdloti complex on Saturday night as the heavy rains ravaged parts of the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Search and rescue personnel were out in full force to assist residents affected by localised flooding.

According to Paul Herbst of Medi Response, rescuers had to evacuate several people on Bellamont Road after part of the complex was washed away.

“Medi Response’s search and rescue unit, together with SAPS SAR, SAPS divers and the NSRI successfully evacuated those in a compromised building in the Umdloti area. The structure was deemed compromised after the foundation was seemingly undermined by large volumes of water,” he said.

Watch the video below:

A driver, and the occupants of a Ford Ranger, were also lucky to escape unharmed last night as he attempted to cross a flooded road in Umdloti.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram, the vehicle was partially submerged in water.

“The headlights were on, and the windows were open. Officers stopped to investigate, and it was established that the driver attempted to cross the flooded road when his vehicle stalled. They abandoned the vehicle and sought refuge at a nearby municipality office,” Balram said.

Last night, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said disaster teams were on the ground to help areas affected by the floods.

ALSO SEE: WATCH KZN Floods: Zikalala urges communities to evacuate high risk areas

“Road closures have been effected, and we are urging citizens to take heed and make sure they are safe. If you reside in a flood-prone area, and you are asked by authorities to evacuate, please obey. We want you to be safe. All emergency systems are in place and ready to assist you once the need arises,” he said.

Edited by Xanet Scheepers.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Northglen News. Read the original article here.