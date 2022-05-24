Reitumetse Makwea
Call to fast-track DNA Bill and make it a reality

GBV activist says the scourge of GBV in South Africa was proof that the Bill was crucial in combating crime.

While many activists have applauded the department of women, youth, and persons with disabilities for their initiative to empower these social categories, others have urged the government to stop dragging its feet in terms of making the SA Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Bill a reality. Gender-based violence (GBV) activist Mpho Seripe said the scourge of GBV in South Africa was proof that the Bill was crucial in combating crime; however recently there seemed to be no urgency from the government to approve it. The Bill was introduced by the minister of police in December last year and was intended...

