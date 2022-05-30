SA Weather Service warns of more bad weather for KZN

Faizel Patel

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents to brace themselves for more bad weather conditions expected on Monday.

The warning is particularly devastating as the province’s citizens have barely recovered from April’s deadly floods and torrential downpours.

Now residents are again being warned there is a possibility of damaging gale-force winds along the KZN coastline.

The comes after the number of deaths following last month’s deadly floods climbed to 459.

The weather service has now issued a yellow level 2 warning for KZN.

“Strong to gale force winds are expected along the coastal areas of KZN. This will be accompanied by very rough sea conditions.”

"Strong to gale force winds are expected along the coastal areas of KZN. This will be accompanied by very rough sea conditions."

City of eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela has urged the public especially those living in informal settlements to be cautious.

“Our mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has instructed that our emergency personnel be on standby following this stern warning from the South African Weather Service.”

Meanwhile, as recovery operations continue in the province, the South African government on Sunday received humanitarian aid from Qatar to help it deal with the flood devastation.

The aid includes food, clothing and medical supplies which arrived on plane at King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala were at the airport to receive the humanitarian aid.

Last week, concerns were raised that the flood disaster relief and recovery in KZN is going to cost at least R25 billion.

Government officials briefed Parliament’s ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) MP Tim Brauteseth said the recovery is going to cost a lot more than the R1 billion which was allocated.

“The reality is that the recovery is going to cost a lot more than that chairperson, probably in the region of R17 billion, that’s the estimate, and R25 billion if private properties are included.”

Brauteseth also said there has also been “confusion” about where this money will come from.

