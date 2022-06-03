Copper cable thief sentenced to ten years in prison

Faizel Patel

A copper cable thief has been sentenced to ten years in prison for damage to City Power electricity network infrastructure.

The suspect was arrested in June last year for cable theft after he was found digging up copper cables around the FNB Stadium.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the matter was diligently investigated by Saps and successfully prosecuted by the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

“Throughout the investigation and prosecutorial process, City Power security experts provided the necessary support in a form of identification, damage assessment statements as well as testimony during the court proceedings until the final verdict was delivered on 25 May 2022.

ALSO READ: Electricity woes: Soweto residents condemned for attacking councillors

Mangena said City Power believes it will win the war against cable theft, and the security strategies it has put in place.

“As an entity faced with rampant cable theft, City Power is pleased with the conviction as it will send a strong message to criminal elements preying on our electricity network infrastructure.”

“City Power Security Management Team under the leadership of Sergeant Thela is also hard at work within the Essential Infrastructure Task Teams set up by the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, General Elias Mawela to combat and prosecute essential infrastructure criminals in the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Province at large,” Mangena said.

Thela added the fight against electricity essential infrastructure crimes requires a multi-dimensional approach and community involvement.

“Organized criminals are involved in the theft and we are more committed along with our partners to go after everyone in the value chain including the kingpins.”

Meanwhile, City Powers revenue protection unit raided informal settlements in Lenasia and Roodepoort on Wednesday to remove illegal connections.

The operation in Lenasia recovered eight tones of mixed cables, including bare wires and aluminum cables, estimated to cost around R350,000.

City Power recovered lots of exposed wires used for illegal connections feeding Precast informal settlement in Ext.11 Lenasia.

Our Revenue Protection Unit is conducting a cut-off operation alongside the @JoburgMPD.

The area is plagued by overloading due to illegal connections. pic.twitter.com/PK0CqrrXA7— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 1, 2022

Copper cable theft and illegal electricity connections is a serious problem in many areas, particularly in Lenasia following the mushrooming of illegal informal settlements.

The scourge of cable them and illegal connections have left some extensions without electricity for days and even week on end.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Veldfire may be responsible for electricity outages – City Power