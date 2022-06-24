N3 Toll Concession on high alert as traffic volumes pick up

Faizel Patel

As the winter school holiday kicks in, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) says it is expecting a steady increase in leisure travellers making their way to various holiday destinations along the N3 Toll Route.

Schools in various provinces officially closed on Friday, with many families planning holidays across the country, including KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: No swimming: Durban beaches test positive for harmful bacteria

However, holidaymakers may not get to enjoy the province’s beaches, after the eThekwini municipality closed Durban’s beaches due to many testing positive for harmful bacteria in the water.

The N3TC says holidaymakers, commuters and transport operators have an equal responsibility to ensure their own safety on the country’s roads as they travel to their destinations.

Ensure you and your family are safe

“A total of 490 crashes were reported on the N3 Toll Route between January and May 2022. Of these, the majority (63%) were single-vehicle crashes attributed directly to driver negligence, with speeding and drivers losing control of their vehicles identified as a major cause of most crashes.”

“A further concerning trend is the number of crashes involving public transport vehicles which are often very serious or fatal. Nearly 20% of the crashes involving public transport vehicles were fatal,” the N3TC said.

Thania Dhoogra, N3TC’s operations manager has urged people to adhere to all rules and road regulations.

“Stay alert and be patient, obey the rules of the road, and always ensure that vehicles are maintained in good mechanical order. Drivers are advised to pay attention to changing road and weather conditions and to adapt their driving styles accordingly.”

“Remember to slow down, increase following distances, and switch headlights on, especially when visibility is poor or roads are wet; take extra care in construction zones and around crash scenes,” explained Dhoogra.

Bad weather on roads

The N3TC has warned road users to be prepared for high winds, mist and freezing temperatures along most parts of the N3 Toll Route.

“Cold fronts may bring icy weather, sleet and snow, especially in high-lying areas. These conditions place extra pressure on drivers and may lead to delays as roads become hazardous and congested.”

The N3TC adds that all other road incident management services will be on high alert to mobilise at short notice should the need arise to assist with clearing of the road surface, in the eventuality of snow or the formation of black ice.

ALSO READ: N3 crash: More than 60 people injured after bus drives off bridge